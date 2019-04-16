× Carroll County sheriff organizes search for missing 14-year-old boy

CARROLLTON, Ohio – The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has organized a search for a missing 14-year-old boy.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathon Minard was last seen Saturday evening.

He is described as being 5’7″ tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, brown pants and brown boots.

The sheriff’s office is looking for volunteers.

The department is asking anyone who can help to meet at Dellroy Fire House at 1101 N Lisbon Street at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

They say the terrain they are searching may have some safety issues, so it is not appropriate for children.

The sheriff’s office also wants residents to check garages or outbuildings.

If you see him, call 911. The number for the sheriff’s office is (330)627-2141.

