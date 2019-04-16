Browns head coach poses with trophy for best fans in NFL

CLEVELAND– It’s not always easy being a Browns fan, but the Dawg Pound stays loyal.

The Cleveland Browns won best fan base in the NFL during an @NFLonFOX tournament that took three weeks and 2.6 million votes. On Tuesday, the trophy arrived and new head coach Freddie Kitchens looked pretty pleased.

Two of the best trophies in sports 🏆 pic.twitter.com/43UwFxR3Ok — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 16, 2019

The Browns topped the Rams, Broncos and Bears to face the Titans for the title. Cleveland was a No. 6 seed, with the bracket based on the amount of Twitter followers.

Let’s hope this trophy gets some company in Berea soon! Right now, it’s sitting next to the Barge that goes to the winner of the Great Lakes Classic between the Browns and the Lions.

