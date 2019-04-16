× Barrio Tacos adding location in Kent this summer

KENT, Ohio– Barrio will open a location on South Water Street in Kent this summer.

The Tremont-based taco place announced its plans for the sixth restaurant on Tuesday.

“We are so excited to see Barrio grow into more neighborhoods in just seven years since we opened the first in Tremont, Ohio. Our initial intention when opening Barrio was to give Tremont a taco joint, so we are very grateful to introduce Barrio to new neighborhoods where people of all ages can enjoy,” said owner Sean Fairbairn.

Visitors can enjoy tasty margaritas, monthly guacamole specials and, of course, a list of toppings to build their own taco.

The decor will be consistent with other Barrio locations, featuring a massive Day of the Dead painting by the restaurant’s go-to artist, Mac.

The original Barrio opened in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood in 2012. It also has two stands at Progressive Field and five food trucks.