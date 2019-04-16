1-year-old found dead in backyard pool in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – North Olmsted police report a one-year-old climbed out of bed and drowned in a pool in his family’s backyard Monday night.

Police and fire were called to the 4700 block of Clague Road around 8 p.m.

Police say the child was unresponsive when they arrived.

According to North Olmsted police, emergency responders tried to revive the child for quite some time, but he passed away.

Police say it appears to be a tragic accident.

The incident is under investigation.