Suspect arrested for crashing into cars in Shaker Heights parking lot

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio-- A man wanted for crashing into cars in a Shaker Heights parking lot has been arrested.

Russell Carter Williams, of Cleveland, was charged with multiple counts of reckless operation, fleeing the scene of an accident and criminal mischief.

The incident happened on Jan. 13 at about 1:30 a.m. on Chagrin Boulevard near Hildana Road.

Shaker Heights police released video showing a pick-up truck smashing into several cars in the Touch of Italy parking lot. Investigators said the suspect also damaged city property.

"Identification of Mr. Williams was made possible through the assistance of our media partners, who widely shared the video. On behalf of our community, we wish to express our thanks to all of you," Lt. Marvin Lamielle said in a news release on Monday.

