CLEVELAND- We traded Sunday’s volatile weather for a much cooler air mass on Monday. Hopkins Airport even recorded a trace of snow.

There is a small chance of a shower Tuesday and Wednesday as the warm front stalls.

A big temperature difference is possible Wednesday with a big warm-up Thursday.

The highest chance of rain will be on Friday and Saturday.

