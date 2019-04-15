Shelby officials to hold news conference following Sunday’s tornado

SHELBY, Ohio– Officials from Shelby will provide an update on clean-up efforts after a devastating storm.

Mayor Steven Schag, utility director John Ensman and project coordinator Joe Gies will speak at 1 p.m. at Shelby Justice Center. They will be joined by representatives from the Shelby Police Department and Shelby Fire Department.

The National Weather Service said a tornado touched down near Shelby Sunday afternoon. Six people were hurt and at least 30 buildings were damaged in Richland County.

Police asked people to avoid the area of state Route 39.

Continuing coverage of this story here