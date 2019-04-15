New photos, video captured of tornado damage in Shelby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY, Ohio -- New images and video show some more of the damage left behind in Shelby after Sunday's confirmed tornado.

A National Weather Service team is surveying the area in an effort to determine the tornado's strength. They expect to have the results Monday afternoon.

Shelby Sgt. David Mack said at least 30 structures around Shelby were damaged or destroyed. The real devastation involved homes along Route 61 and on Plymouth Springmill Road, where homes were left with only two walls and cement slabs.

Some homeowners have even reported looters trying to get into their homes.

Mack also said nearly 30 utility poles in the area were snapped, and State Road 39 is closed.

