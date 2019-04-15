National Weather Service: Shelby tornado rated EF-2; traveled 17 miles in 18 minutes

SHELBY, Ohio -- The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado that touched down in Shelby Sunday has been rated an EF-2.

According to the NWS, the tornado first touched down around 4:42 p.m. three miles southwest of Shelby, and it ended at around 5 p.m. about five miles north of Olivesburg.

Estimated maximum wind speed was between 120 and 125 miles per hour. The maximum width of the tornado was 1/2 mile, and the length of the path was 17 miles.

According to the NWS, the most significant damage was located on the southeast and east side of Shelby from the Chevy dealership on state Route 39 northeastward to state Route 96, where a home was significantly damaged. That location is where the tornado reached its maximum width.

Six people were injured in the storm.

