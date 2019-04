Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to separating truth from fiction regarding our health, it can be difficult to know what really is the right approach.

Dr. Marc Gillinov, cardiac surgeon, with the Cleveland Clinic is putting the rumors to rest and setting the facts straight.

Today we are asking, myth or fact: Reading is good to help you combat stress

What do you think? Cast your vote in the poll question below. We will reveal the correct answer tonight at 4 p.m.

**More fact or myth topics here***