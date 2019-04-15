Mysterious bowls of mashed potatoes are showing up in one Mississippi neighborhood

Posted 4:46 am, April 15, 2019, by

JACKSON, Mississippi — People in one neighborhood in Jackson, Mississippi are wondering who’s doing the mashed potatoes — and we aren’t talking about the old-school dance.

Residents of the town are flummoxed by bowls of mashed spuds that are showing up on their cars, porches and mailboxes.

One resident says it’s unclear whether the placed potatoes are a prank — or is just someone trying to unload leftovers.

Other residents fear there’s something more sinister behind the spuds.

It’s unclear whether anyone has actually eaten the potatoes — and local news reports say no one has called police about the mashed potatoes.

Google Map for coordinates 32.298757 by -90.184810.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.