Mysterious bowls of mashed potatoes are showing up in one Mississippi neighborhood

JACKSON, Mississippi — People in one neighborhood in Jackson, Mississippi are wondering who’s doing the mashed potatoes — and we aren’t talking about the old-school dance.

Residents of the town are flummoxed by bowls of mashed spuds that are showing up on their cars, porches and mailboxes.

One resident says it’s unclear whether the placed potatoes are a prank — or is just someone trying to unload leftovers.

Other residents fear there’s something more sinister behind the spuds.

It’s unclear whether anyone has actually eaten the potatoes — and local news reports say no one has called police about the mashed potatoes.