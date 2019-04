Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Alexandria Lentini is 15.

She's been missing since March 4 and was last seen in Garfield Heights.

She's 5 feet tall and weighs 105 lbs.

If you can help, call Garfield Heights detectives at (216)475-1234.

