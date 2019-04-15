Missing Adult Alert canceled after Ohio woman with dementia found safe

Posted 7:14 pm, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:30PM, April 15, 2019

Patsiene Foreman

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio — A statewide Missing Adult Alert was canceled Monday by the  Bellefontaine Police Department.

Police said Patsiene Foreman, 78, was found safe, after she walked away from her home Monday afternoon.

Police were worried because they said Ms. Foreman has dementia and other medical conditions.

But, once again, police tell FOX 8 News she was found safe.

