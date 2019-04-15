× Missing Adult Alert canceled after Ohio woman with dementia found safe

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio — A statewide Missing Adult Alert was canceled Monday by the Bellefontaine Police Department.

Police said Patsiene Foreman, 78, was found safe, after she walked away from her home Monday afternoon.

Police were worried because they said Ms. Foreman has dementia and other medical conditions.

But, once again, police tell FOX 8 News she was found safe.

