Man who abandoned dog and pig doesn’t show for sentencing

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio-- The man who abandoned a dog and a pig outside the Tuscarawas County Humane Society did not appear in court Monday morning.

Eric Briggs, 45, of Massillon, pleaded guilty to cruelty to animals and was scheduled to be sentenced in New Philadelphia Municipal Court. Court officials said a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The golden retriever and pot-bellied pig were left outside the animal shelter, which was closed at the time, on March 13. Surveillance video showed the man tie the dog to a pole, then return to his car for the cage containing the pig.

A passing Tuscarawas County Sheriff's deputy found the animals several hours later and stayed with them until a humane officer arrived.

A farm with many other dogs and pigs adopted the pair together.