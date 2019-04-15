Man who abandoned dog and pig doesn’t show for sentencing

Posted 2:21 pm, April 15, 2019, by

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio-- The man who abandoned a dog and a pig outside the Tuscarawas County Humane Society did not appear in court Monday morning.

Eric Briggs

Eric Briggs, 45, of Massillon, pleaded guilty to cruelty to animals and was scheduled to be sentenced in New Philadelphia Municipal Court. Court officials said a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The golden retriever and pot-bellied pig were left outside the animal shelter, which was closed at the time, on March 13. Surveillance video showed the man tie the dog to a pole, then return to his car for the cage containing the pig.

A passing Tuscarawas County Sheriff's deputy found the animals several hours later and stayed with them until a humane officer arrived.

A farm with many other dogs and pigs adopted the pair together.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.