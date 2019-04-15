× Man accused of escaping prison transport and eluding police sentenced on unrelated charges

ASHLAND, Ohio – A man accused of escaping a prison transport Friday and eluding law enforcement most of the weekend faced a judge in Ashtabula Municipal Court Monday.

Said Ali El-Khatib was handcuffed, wearing a waist chain and shackled on one ankle when law enforcement says he escaped at a rest area on I-71 in Wayne County Friday.

32-year-old El-Khatib was being moved from New York to Indiana by a private extradition company when he asked to use the bathroom.

U.S. Marshals said that’s when he ran away.

El-Khatib was captured Sunday morning 13 miles away.

Ashland County Chief Deputy Carl Richert says someone helped El-Khatib out of his handcuffs and shackles.

El-Khatib was charged with criminal damaging, contempt of court and, criminal damaging or endangering for the incident.

He entered a no contest plea to the criminal damaging charge and two other theft charges from 2014 in Ashland.

The judge sentenced him to 30 days for criminal damaging and 180 days total for the two previous cases.

A court date on his contempt of court and criminal damaging charges has not been set.

