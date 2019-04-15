Lorain police: Gang member wanted after crash that injured four

LORAIN, Ohio– The Lorain Police Department is searching for the gang member it says is responsible for a crash that sent four people to the hospital.

Officers tried to stop Javiaan Davis, 18, for driving erratically Saturday evening. Lorain police said it appeared like he was going to pull over, but he took off on East 29th Street near Wood Avenue.

He drove around the barricade on the dead-end street and into a field at 70 mph, according to police. Davis hit another car, occupied by three people. Even though his vehicle flipped, he crawled to safety and fled.

The three victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Another male, who was in the car with Davis, was also hospitalized.

Police said they believe Davis was under the influence. They found a loaded handgun and an open bottle of alcohol in the car.

Davis does not have a driver’s license and is a member of the Southside Lorain gang, according to investigators. There are several warrants for his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lorain police or the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-4-WANTED.