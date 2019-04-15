‘If there are problems, they fall on my shoulders,’ Shelby police chief addresses concerns about when sirens went off in Sunday tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY, Ohio - The police chief in Shelby is addressing concerns about the city's tornado sirens and when they were activated during Sunday's tornado.

According to Chief Lance Combs, the police department activates tornado sirens for the city of Shelby.

He says the sirens are typically activated when they receive specific alerts for Shelby and northern Richland County.

According to Combs, the alert they received was for Richland County and not specific to Shelby.

The department activated the sirens after a confirmed report of an active tornado near SR 39.

That area appears to have received the worst of the damage.

"If there are problems, they fall on my shoulders...If the sirens were not activated soon enough, I take the blame," Chief Combs said in the post.

6 people were hurt in storms in Richland County.

Chief Combs says the department will be reviewing the procedure to see if they need to make any changes.

