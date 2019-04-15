× I-Team: Cuyahoga Co IT Director steps down amid hard questions for department

CLEVELAND-The FOX 8 I-Team has confirmed the head of the Cuyahoga County IT Department has given notice he is leaving the job.

The IT Department has been under a spotlight in an ongoing corruption probe, and recently the I-Team revealed the county had to pay back nearly $300,000 in grant money the IT Department hadn’t been using as promised.

A county spokesperson confirms Michael Young has given a “two-week notice” to resign. We’re told it is a “personal decision.” To be clear, Young has not been charged with any crimes.

Former IT administrator Emily McNeely has been indicted on 17 charges. Those include having an unlawful interest in a public contract, telecommunications fraud, falsification and more. She is pleading not guilty.

The I-Team has requested Michael Young’s resignation letter.