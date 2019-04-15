Georgia Engel, star of ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show,’ dies at 70: reports

Beloved actress Georgia Engel, who starred as Georgette Franklin Baxter in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” passed away Friday, according to The New York Times.

Engel, who joined the show in 1972, was nominated for an Emmy for her work on the legendary TV show.

She was also nominated for an Emmy for her recurring role on “Everybody Loves Raymond,” where she played Pat MacDougall.

The New York Times reports that, according to a family friend of the actress, it’s not known how Engel died.

She was 70 years old.