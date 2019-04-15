Fox Recipe Box: Mascarpone & Berry Meringue Nests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- These festive meringue nests are the perfect dessert for Easter brunch. Crispy and slightly chewy at the same time, these treats are adorable and you can get as creative as you like with the filling.

Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer learned how easy this eye-catching dessert is to make from executive pastry chef Rachel Rozsa from Lockkeepers. To learn more about Lockkeepers and see their menu you can visit their website by clicking here.

Mascarpone and Berry Meringue Nests

Ingredients

Nests:

5 Large Egg Whites (room Temperature)

1 ¼ Cup Super Fine Sugar (purchased at a specialty store, or grind up using a food processor)

2 Teaspoons Cornstarch

1/8 Teaspoon Salt

1 Teaspoon Lemon Juice

Sweetened Shredded Coconut (optional)

Filling:

4oz Mascarpone Cheese

1 Cup Heavy Whipping Cream

¼ Cup Sugar

1 Teaspoon Vanilla

1/8 Teaspoon Salt

Zest of Half a Lemon

Topped with Fresh Berries and Candy Eggs

Preparing the Meringue:

Pre heat oven to 340F. Using a cookie cutter or a cup trace your desired size of nests on a sheet of parchment paper. Make sure each circle is at least 2 inches apart. Flip the paper over to avoid the markings transfer to your meringue.

Place the egg whites in the bowl of a stand mixer using the whisk attachment. (Or using a hand mixer) Beat whites and salt on a medium high speed until they are very foamy and hold soft peaks.

Add the sugar, one tablespoon at a time, blending mixture for a few seconds after each addition. Once all incorporated, beat for 3-4 minutes or until the meringue is no longer gritty and holds stiff peaks

Sift the cornstarch over the meringue, and add the salt and lemon juice. Fold the mixture with a rubber spatula until all ingredients are incorporated.

Using a Piping bag or Ziploc bag, pipe the meringue on the prepared baking sheet using your circles as a guide. Build up the edges to form a nest shape. Sprinkle with coconut if desired.

Carefully place the meringues in the oven and immediately reduce the temperature to 240F. Bake for 90 minutes, do not open the oven while baking. Once done baking, turn off the oven (leaving the oven closed) and allow the meringues to cool for several hours. This will prevent them from becoming sticky.

Preparing the Filling:

Combine Mascarpone, heavy cream, sugar, vanilla, salt and lemon zest into in the bowl of a stand mixer using the whisk attachment. (Or using a hand mixer) Beat mixture until it forms smooth and creamy texture, and holds its shape. Do not over mix.

Fill nests with mascarpone mixture, top with berries and candy eggs. Serve immediately.