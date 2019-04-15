Confirmed tornado near Shelby in Sunday storms

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio – The National Weather Service confirms a tornado moved through Richland County near Shelby on Sunday.

A NWS team will survey the area Monday morning to determine the tornado’s strength.

They expect to have those results Monday afternoon.

6 people in Richland County were hurt in the storms.

There are no other confirmed tornadoes in Sunday’s storms, but the National Weather Service will determine if storms turned tornadic in other areas on Monday as well.