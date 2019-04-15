× Closing arguments for man accused of killing two at Cleveland car dealership

CLEVELAND– Closing arguments began Monday morning for the man accused of murdering two people at a car dealership on Cleveland’s east side in 2017.

Joseph McAplin, 29, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, grand theft and cruelty to animals. He is representing himself and did not call any witnesses before resting his case on Wednesday.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to death.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said McAplin and two co-defendants went to Mr. Cars in the Collinwood neighborhood on April 14, 2017 to steal vehicles.

While the other two men waited down the street, McAplin shot and killed Michael Kuznik, 50, and Trina Tomola-Kuznik, 46, according to prosecutors. He’s also accused of killing the family dog before the group stole two cars from the lot.

The couple’s 19-year-old son discovered their bodies inside the family-owned business.

Andrew Keener, 23, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and grand theft, and testified against McAplin.

“If you was man enough to go in there and rob and kill that family, why you not man enough to tell everybody in this courtroom what you did?” Keener asked McAlpin from the stand.

The third defendant and McAplin’s brother, 22-year-old Jerome Diggs, has a pretrial scheduled for April 30.