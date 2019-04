EUCLID — It’s Jellybeanville time once again in Euclid.

The annual Easter display is now open at 25401 Zeman Avenue.

This year marks the 58th anniversary of the annual display. The Easter bunny will be on hand Easter Sunday from 9 a.m. until dusk. He will collect donations for the Domestic Violence and Child Advocacy Center.

Jellybeanville is also lit up at night.

