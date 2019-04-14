× Worker who tipped off law enforcement to escaped inmate talks to FOX 8 I-Team

ASHLAND, Ohio – “He asked for a glass of water, he said he was running through the woods all night,” said Logan Workman, an employee with Goasis convenience store.

Workman talked to the FOX 8 I-Team after his tip led to the arrest of an inmate who had escaped during transport.

Said Ali El-Khatib had been on the run since 9 p.m. Friday.

Workman gave El-Khatib a glass of water, then went in the back and called police.

“At first he looked just like any customer but when he came closer you could tell he had been outside for a while,” Workman told the I-Team.

He said the man left before police arrived. His co-worker, Bill Morgan, saw where he went and told police.

Ashland sheriff officials confirm Workman is the person who notified authorities.

“Police had been in earlier and said if we saw anyone that looked suspicious to call,” Workman said.

Said Ali El-Khatib was handcuffed, wearing a waist chain and shackled on one ankle when he escaped at a rest area on I-71 around 9 p.m. Friday. It happened near mile marker 197 in Wayne County.

The escapee was found and captured in Ashland just before 6 a.m. Sunday near US-250 and I-71.

Continuing coverage here.

40.868668 -82.318218