WATCH LIVE: Heavy rain continues Sunday night

CLEVELAND — We’re starting to see improvement as the Sunday’s storms press to the east, however we’re left with some heavy rain that continues to pound many places. So, if you’re heading out you need to be very careful and watch out for flooding on the roads, down trees and power lines. Be prepared and stay alert!

Believe it or not, snow is mixing in Monday morning with colder air slamming in behind this system. Little to no accumulation is expected. The primary snow-belt could get up to an inch. It’ll be a chilly, breezy day Monday with temperatures starting out near freezing and only warming up into upper 40’s.

