Two rounds of storms: Rain, hail, isolated tornado possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Our first round of wet weather is here. Steady light rain will continue through 11 AM. We get a break early this afternoon with breaks of sun and a spike in temperatures. Expect round #2 from 4 PM to 8 PM. This round could pack a punch with strong to severe storms possible. Stay tuned. Damaging winds the main threat, hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Be prepared and stay alert! The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Northeast in a SLIGHT(yellow)- scattered severe storms possible to ENHANCED RISK(orange)- severe storms likely. MARGINAL(green)-isolated severe storms.

A HUGE temperature spread by 30° tomorrow. Temperatures will range from the mid 40’s to mid 50’s in our northwestern counties and along the lakeshore to mid 60’s to mid 70’s inland and southeast. Check out the map below:

Believe it or not, snow mixing in tomorrow morning with colder air slamming in behind this system. Little to no accumulation expected. It’ll be a chilly, breezy day Monday with temperatures starting out near freezing and only warming up into upper 40’s.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

