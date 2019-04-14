Sunday storms: Damaging winds, hail, isolated tornado possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- We’re expecting storms Sunday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This round could pack a punch with strong to severe storms. Damaging winds are the main threat, however hail and a tornado cannot be ruled out. Be prepared and stay alert!

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Logan County and a LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING has been issued for Sandusky, Erie and Ottawa counties.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the northeast in a SLIGHT(yellow)- scattered severe storms possible to ENHANCED RISK(orange)- severe storms likely. MARGINAL(green)-isolated severe storms.

Temperatures will range from the around 60 to low 70s -- cooler northwest to warmer southeast. Believe it or not, snow is mixing in Monday morning with colder air slamming in behind this system. Little to no accumulation is expected. The primary snow-belt could get up to an inch. It’ll be a chilly, breezy day Monday with temperatures starting out near freezing and only warming up into upper 40’s.

