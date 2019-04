× Six people hospitalized in Richland County with storm-related injuries, officials say

SHELBY, Ohio — Sunday’s storms have left some Richland County residents injured.

According to Richland County EMA, six people have been hospitalized with storm-related injuries.

Officials say their conditions are currently unknown.

No deaths have been reported.

A command center has been set up at the Shelby Police Department to assist with the storm’s aftermath.

Continuing coverage, here.