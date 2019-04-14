Richland County residents face aftermath of Sunday’s severe weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio -- Severe weather caused damage to many cities across northeast Ohio Sunday afternoon and early evening. Residents in Richland County are now cleaning up the aftermath.

Sources told the FOX 8 I-TEAM that a tornado touched down in Shelby Sunday afternoon, causing parts of Route 39 to shut down.

The Rocket Chevrolet dealership was hit by the storm. Photos from FOX 8 Viewer Amanda Moran shows damage to the building and debris spread across the car lot. Shelby police are asking citizens to please avoid Mansfield Avenue & Technology Parkway until further notice.

Meanwhile, the storm struck down a telephone pole in the 160 block of Technology Parkway in Shelby. The pole fell on the Life Support EMT station. Officials told FOX 8 EMT crews were not in the building when the storm hit.

Shelby Police Department says that power is out throughout the entire city. Traffic lights are to be treated as four-way stops.

The Shelby Municipal Court will be closed Monday, April 15 as a result of the storm. All cases will be moved to Wednesday, April 17.

Richland County residents have also reported damage to their homes and neighborhoods.

Residents should watch out for downed power lines, debris and flooding.