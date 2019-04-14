PHOTO GALLERY: Severe weather causing damage across northeast Ohio

SHELBY, Ohio — Severe weather has struck across northeast Ohio.

Sources tell the FOX 8 I-TEAM that a tornado has touched down in Shelby. Parts of Route 39 has been shutdown.

Sources say damage has been spotted in Shelby. The tornado reportedly ripped off some telephone poles, putting a line across the street.

A sign at a local dealership also was damaged by the storm.

40.881445 -82.661842