PHOTO GALLERY: Severe weather causing damage across northeast Ohio

Posted 5:39 pm, April 14, 2019, by , and , Updated at 06:05PM, April 14, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline

SHELBY, Ohio — Severe weather has struck across northeast Ohio.

Sources tell the FOX 8 I-TEAM that a tornado has touched down in Shelby. Parts of Route 39 has been shutdown.

Sources say damage has been spotted in Shelby.  The tornado reportedly ripped off some telephone poles, putting a line across the street.

A sign at a local dealership also was damaged by the storm.

Are you seeing damage in your neighborhoods?  Share your photos with us by clicking the submit button below or emailing us at tips@fox8.com.

Submit your photo
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.