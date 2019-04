NORTHEAST OHIO — Severe weather has left many northeast Ohio residents without power Sunday evening.

As of 5:45 p.m. 8,725 FirstEnergy customers are without power.

Customers in Stark and Summit counties are seeing the most impact from these outages.

FirstEnergy hopes to have power restored in all areas by 9 p.m. this evening.

You can check FirstEnergy’s outage map here.

Many northeast Ohio residents are under severe weather warnings and watches. You can see the latest alerts here.