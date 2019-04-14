Lunchables making new breakfast meals called ‘Brunchables’

CHICAGO — Your kids’ favorite lunchtime treat is now offering an easy breakfast option.

Kraft Heinz Company confirmed on Twitter earlier this much that they are releasing “Brunchables.”

At first they released the breakfast sandwiches as an April Fools joke, but have since confirmed they are actually producing the sandwiches.

The company attributes the launch to the demand of social media users.

Funny how an internet meme can become a real thing if you tweet about it enough. #Brunchables https://t.co/O1J6tL1kLF — The Real Lunchables (@RealLunchables) April 2, 2019

The internet asked and we answered by making this an actual thing! Have you signed up!? https://t.co/O1J6tL1kLF — The Real Lunchables (@RealLunchables) April 4, 2019

According to Thrillest, Brunchables will come in three forms:

Breakfast Oscar Mayer Bacon & Kraft Cheddar Cheese

Breakfast Oscar Mayer Ham & Kraft Cheddar Cheese

Breakfast Oscar Mayer Sausage & Kraft Cheddar Cheese

Each meal will also come with a mini blueberry muffin.

Brunchables are expected to hit stores later this spring.

You can learn more about the product by visiting BrunchablesIsReal.com.