Sen. Bernie Sanders holds town hall meeting at Lordstown High School

LORDSTOWN, Ohio — Democratic U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders is holding a town hall meeting at Lordstown High School in Warren.

Sanders, who has declared his presidential candidacy for the 2020 race, is hosting an Ohio Workers Town Hall Meeting with the AFT President, Randi Weingarten and the Lordstown Teachers Association.

He will sit down with experts and workers in the community to discuss everything from plant closures to schools and education.

Sanders will reportedly deliver a message focused on fighting against unfair trade deals that undermine workers wages and enrich CEOs, rebuilding and strengthening unions and guaranteeing health care as a right to all with Medicare for All.