I-Team: Escaped inmate captured in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ohio - Ashland County Sheriff Chief Deputy Carl Richert tells the FOX 8 I-Team an escaped inmate has been captured.

Said Ali El-Khatib was handcuffed, wearing a waist chain and shackled on one ankle when he escaped at a rest area on I-71 around 9 p.m. Friday. It happened near mile marker 197 in Wayne County.

According to Richert, the escapee was found in Ashland just before 6 a.m. Sunday near US-250 and I-71.

A worker at the Goasis convenience store called in a tip about a suspicious person, which led to El-Khatib's arrest.

El-Khatib did not have handcuffs on when he was captured. Chief Deputy Carl Richert says someone helped him get them off.

Following the tip, Ohio State Highway Patrol found him walking near the Motel 6 near the convenience store and arrested him at gunpoint, according to the FOX 8 I-Team.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports El-Khatib was in the lobby of the Motel 6 and ran away when they arrived.

Troopers found him hiding under a pine tree in the parking lot.

32-year-old El-Khatib was being moved from New York to Indiana by a private extradition company when he asked to use the bathroom at a rest stop on I-71 South in Wayne County.

When he got out of the van he took off into the woods.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot tells FOX 8 only one person was handling his transport, and that person is not a member of law enforcement.

El-Khatib was held on a charge of receiving stolen property and has a warrant for his arrest out of Ashland County for larceny.

He was captured about 13 miles away from where he escaped.

El-Khatib will be held in the Ashland County jail.

