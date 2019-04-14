Happy ending for Ruby the guard dog given up by owner for being ‘too nice’

ORLANDO, Fla. — There’s a happy ending for sweet Ruby, a guard dog given up by her owner for being “too nice.”

According to WKMG, someone by the name of Britta Waterfilter wrote about the pitbull on Facebook after learning why she was surrendered to Orange County Animal Services. That post then went viral being shared 2,000 times.

Many people left comments saying they were more than happy to bring her home and give her the love she deserves.

On Friday, Britta Waterfilter shared an update announcing Ruby was adopted.