GoFundMe for child thrown off balcony at Mall of America raises over $350,000



BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota – A 5-year-old child who was thrown off a 3rd floor balcony at the Mall of America faces multiple surgeries.

Police estimate the fall was around forty feet.

When asked about the child’s condition, police said he “is still alive.”

A 24-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident that happened Friday.

A GoFundMe for the child has raised more than $350,000.

A family friend wrote this about Landen:

“Landen has a very long road to recovery ahead of him. He suffered life threatening injuries, many people who fall from that distance aren’t as lucky to make it. He has many surgeries ahead in his life to try to get back to a normal life for a young, vibrant boy. We started this GoFundMe for their family to help cover the immense medical costs and rehabilitation costs for the long ahead.”

