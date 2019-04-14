Game of Thrones actor asks fans to stop buying direwolf-like huskies



As the final season of Game of Thrones is set to premiere, one of the show’s actors is talking about a problem caused by the show’s success.

Jerome Flynn, who plays Bronn on the show, is doing a campaign for People for the Ehtical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

According to Flynn, there has been a spike in the number of huskies abandoned and they believe the reason is because the dogs were bought on impulse by fans who wanted a dog that looked like direwolves.

In the show, direwolves are large wolves that befriend the Stark children.

PETA says animal rescue centers in the U.K. have reported a 420% increase in the number of homeless huskies.