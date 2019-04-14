Fore! Get ready for the second annual FOX 8 and Cleveland Metroparks golf outing

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio- Get ready for the second annual FOX 8 and Cleveland Metroparks Golf Outing sponsored by Crown Acura.

The tournament will be held at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Brecksville –rated one of Ohio’s top public courses– on June 8 beginning at 9 a.m.

The first place team will win $2,000 plus all participants receive lunch, golf balls and tees.

Come mingle with FOX 8 celebrities!

***Get more information and REGISTER, here***

**Take a look at last year’s golf outing, here**