Facebook users are experiencing outage issues Sunday morning.

The Facebook outage started after 6 a.m.

According to UK Express, the outage is because of a server issue.

You can check the outage map here.

The Verge reports Instagram and WhatsApp are also experiencing issues for users worldwide.

The hastags #FacebookDown and #InstagramDown trended Sunday morning.

Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram were all inaccessible for hours last month.

Facebook blamed a “server configuration change.”