Dad loses almost 100 lbs. after noticing he couldn’t keep up with his kids

MISSOULA, Montana – 40-year-old Jeremiah Peterson changed his life after a hiking trip with his children.

“Instead of remembering all the good memories we had made on this trip all I can remember is this one thing that kept playing in my head over and over again,” Jeremiah wrote on his Instagram. “I found myself running out of breath and having to take breaks way before my 9, 7, and 6-year-old kids.”

He’s now lost 92 pounds in 6 months.

He follows a strict keto diet and exercises at least an hour daily.

Jeremiah credits his children with inspiring him to make changes to his lifestyle.