Cleveland Monsters clinch playoff berth

TORONTO — The Cleveland Monsters clinched their third American Hockey League Calder Cup playoff appearance in franchise history with a win over the Toronto Marlies Sunday.

Cleveland will face Syracuse on Friday in the 1st round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Monsters’ first round Calder Cup Playoffs schedule with Syracuse (best of 5) is as follows:

Game 1 – Friday, April 19 – Cleveland at Syracuse- 7:00 p.m. at the Oncenter War Memorial Arena

Game 2 – Saturday, April 20 – Cleveland at Syracuse – 7:00 p.m. at the Oncenter War Memorial Arena

Game 3 – Tuesday, April 23 – Syracuse at Cleveland – 7:30 p.m. EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

*Game 4 – Thursday, April 25 – Syracuse at Cleveland – 7:00 p.m. EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

*Game 5 – Saturday, April 27 – Cleveland at Syracuse- 7:00 p.m. at the Oncenter War Memorial Arena

*If necessary

Playoffs: CLINCHED. Anyone remember what happened the last time we did that? pic.twitter.com/PFyVmBXQRe — x – Cleveland Monsters (@monstershockey) April 14, 2019

More on the Cleveland Monsters, here.