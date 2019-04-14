Cleveland Monsters clinch playoff berth

Posted 9:01 pm, April 14, 2019, by

TORONTO — The Cleveland Monsters clinched their third American Hockey League Calder Cup playoff appearance in franchise history with a win over the Toronto Marlies Sunday.

Cleveland will face Syracuse on Friday in the 1st round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Monsters’ first round Calder Cup Playoffs schedule with Syracuse (best of 5) is as follows:

  • Game 1 – Friday, April 19 – Cleveland at Syracuse- 7:00 p.m. at the Oncenter War Memorial Arena
  • Game 2 – Saturday, April 20 – Cleveland at Syracuse – 7:00 p.m. at the Oncenter War Memorial Arena
  • Game 3 – Tuesday, April 23 – Syracuse at Cleveland – 7:30 p.m. EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
  • *Game 4 – Thursday, April 25 – Syracuse at Cleveland – 7:00 p.m. EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
  • *Game 5 – Saturday, April 27 – Cleveland at Syracuse- 7:00 p.m. at the Oncenter War Memorial Arena

*If necessary

More on the Cleveland Monsters, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.