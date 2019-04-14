Beagles rescued from pesticide experiment in Michigan ready to find their forever homes

Posted 10:47 pm, April 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:46PM, April 14, 2019

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — The Michigan Humane Society is sharing some good news about the 36 beagles recently rescued from a lab in Michigan. They’re now available for adoption!

The shelter wrote about the retired research dogs on Facebook explaining their different needs. They went on to say that they will require lots of patience and time for training, which could takes months.

The dogs never a chance to enjoy normal activities since they were being used as part of a pesticide experiment.  Last month, the company responsible for the testing agreed to surrender the beagles.

To learn more about the adoption process, CLICK HERE.

