Authorities search for missing Carroll County teen

Posted 10:31 pm, April 14, 2019, by

Jonathon E. Minard (Courtesy: Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Carroll County are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathon E. Minard was last seen Saturday evening.

He is described as being 5’7″ tall and weighing 145 pounds.  He has blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, brown pants and brown boots.

Anyone with information regarding Minard’s whereabouts is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 627-2141 EXT 0.

