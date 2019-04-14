× 47-year-old Brunswick woman sitting on curb in McDonald’s parking lot hit, killed by elderly driver

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — A woman sitting on a curb in a McDonald’s parking lot was hit and killed by an elderly driver earlier this week.

According to Brunswick Police Department, officers responded to an accident at the McDonald’s on Pearl Road Thursday afternoon.

47-year-old Susan Krajzel of Brunswick was seated on the curb when the 73-year-old driver pulled into a parking space.

Police say the driver confused the brake pedal with the gas pedal, accelerated and ran over Krajzel. Krajzel was pinned underneath the vehicle.

The Division of Fire removed her from underneath the car and treated her. Krajzel passed away on scene as a result of her injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Krajzel’s loved ones have established a GoFundMe account in her honor.

According to the GoFundMe, Krajzel leaves behind one daughter, Lindsey.