3 killed, Cleveland firefighter, EMS worker injured in eastside house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland fire reports three people were killed in a house fire on East 99th Street near Superior Avenue.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Sunday.

According Cleveland fire, the victims are an 86-year-old woman, her 60-year-old son and her 30-year-old niece.

They have not been identified.

The fire started on the first floor in the back of the home, according to Cleveland Fire.

A Cleveland firefighter and an EMS worker were also injured fighting the fire.

Cleveland fire reports part of a clay tile roof fell on the firefighter’s helmet.

The tile also fell on an EMS worker, cutting his arm.

The firefighter was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in stable condition.

Cleveland Fire tells FOX 8 the firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

UPDATE on #fatalfire E.99th in B6… 3 Victims: 86 female, 60 male, 30 female. Chief Calvillo on scene. Member of #CLEFIRE, and one @ClevelandEMS transported to Metro in stable condition. Crews performing decon to clean gear. E22,E30,E1,E10,T10,T1,L30,TR1,B6,AC1. #clefireonscene pic.twitter.com/PB8yMbEHOD — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) April 14, 2019

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cleveland Fire tells us there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

Stay with FOX 8 for updates as this story develops.