3 killed, 1 Cleveland firefighter injured in eastside house fire

April 14, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland fire reports three people were killed in a house fire on East 99th Street near Superior Avenue.

The fire broke out before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Cleveland fire reports the victims are an 86-year-old woman, a 60-year-old male and a 30-year-old female.

A Cleveland firefighter was also injured fighting the fire.

The firefighter was transported to Metro Hospitals in stable condition.

None of the victims has been identified.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

