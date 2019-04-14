3 killed, 1 Cleveland firefighter injured in eastside house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland fire reports three people were killed in a house fire on East 99th Street near Superior Avenue.

The fire broke out before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Cleveland fire reports the victims are an 86-year-old woman, a 60-year-old male and a 30-year-old female.

A Cleveland firefighter was also injured fighting the fire.

The firefighter was transported to Metro Hospitals in stable condition.

UPDATE on #fatalfire E.99th in B6… 3 Victims: 86 female, 60 male, 30 female. Chief Calvillo on scene. Member of #CLEFIRE, and one @ClevelandEMS transported to Metro in stable condition. Crews performing decon to clean gear. E22,E30,E1,E10,T10,T1,L30,TR1,B6,AC1. #clefireonscene pic.twitter.com/PB8yMbEHOD — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) April 14, 2019

None of the victims has been identified.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

