Where to celebrate Record Store Day in Northeast Ohio

Record Store Day is celebrating its 12th year.

It was created in 2007 to celebrate the culture surrounding independent record stores.

Here is a list of stores that are registered for Record Store Day in Northeast Ohio.

AKRON

  • SoundChaser Music
  • Square Records

    • CLEVELAND

  • Nikki’s Music
  • Loop in Tremont: Coffee, Art and Records
  • A Separate Reality Records
  • Phonographic Arts
  • Brittany’s Record Shop
  • The joy of music
  • Blue Arrow Records
  • The Exchange

    • ASHTABULA

  • B-Side Music

    • BEDFORD

  • The Vinyl Groove Records

    • CANTON

  • The Exchange

    • CUYAHOGA FALLS

  • The Exchange
  • Time Traveler CDs

    • ELYRIA

  • The Exchange

    • FAIRLAWN

  • The Exchange
  • Hollow Bone Records

    • KENT

  • Pork Records of NE Ohio/Stone Tavern
  • The Exchange
  • The Vinyl Underground

    • LAKEWOOD

  • My Mind’s Eye
  • The Exchange

    • LIMA

  • Groamy’s

    • MANSFIELD

  • Old Soul Vintage Attire & Records

    • MAPLE HEIGHTS

  • CD/Game Exchange

    • MEDINA

  • The Exchange

    • NORTH OLMSTED

  • The Exchange

    • OLMSTED FALLS

  • The Music Box

    • PARMA HEIGHTS

  • The Exchange

    • SANDUSKY

  • The Exchange

    • SOLON

  • The Exchange

    • WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS

  • Crazy Dee’s Muzic Palace

    • WILLOUGHBY

  • The Exchange

    • WOOSTER

  • Lucky Records

    • YOUNGSTOWN

  • Indie Wax Records

    • For more information on Record Store Day, click here.

    Here’s a link to new releases on Record Store Day.

