Where to celebrate Record Store Day in Northeast Ohio

Record Store Day is celebrating its 12th year.

It was created in 2007 to celebrate the culture surrounding independent record stores.

Here is a list of stores that are registered for Record Store Day in Northeast Ohio.

AKRON

SoundChaser Music

Square Records

CLEVELAND

Nikki’s Music

Loop in Tremont: Coffee, Art and Records

A Separate Reality Records

Phonographic Arts

Brittany’s Record Shop

The joy of music

Blue Arrow Records

The Exchange

ASHTABULA

B-Side Music

BEDFORD

The Vinyl Groove Records

CANTON

The Exchange

CUYAHOGA FALLS

The Exchange

Time Traveler CDs

ELYRIA

The Exchange

FAIRLAWN

The Exchange

Hollow Bone Records

KENT

Pork Records of NE Ohio/Stone Tavern

The Exchange

The Vinyl Underground

LAKEWOOD

My Mind’s Eye

The Exchange

LIMA

Groamy’s

MANSFIELD

Old Soul Vintage Attire & Records

MAPLE HEIGHTS

CD/Game Exchange

MEDINA

The Exchange

NORTH OLMSTED

The Exchange

OLMSTED FALLS

The Music Box

PARMA HEIGHTS

The Exchange

SANDUSKY

The Exchange

SOLON

The Exchange

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS

Crazy Dee’s Muzic Palace

WILLOUGHBY

The Exchange

WOOSTER

Lucky Records

YOUNGSTOWN

Indie Wax Records

