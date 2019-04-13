Where to celebrate Record Store Day in Northeast Ohio

Record Store Day is celebrating its 12th year.
It was created in 2007 to celebrate the culture surrounding independent record stores.
Here is a list of stores that are registered for Record Store Day in Northeast Ohio.
AKRON
SoundChaser Music
Square Records
CLEVELAND
Nikki’s Music
Loop in Tremont: Coffee, Art and Records
A Separate Reality Records
Phonographic Arts
Brittany’s Record Shop
The joy of music
Blue Arrow Records
The Exchange
ASHTABULA
B-Side Music
BEDFORD
The Vinyl Groove Records
CANTON
The Exchange
CUYAHOGA FALLS
The Exchange
Time Traveler CDs
ELYRIA
The Exchange
FAIRLAWN
The Exchange
Hollow Bone Records
KENT
Pork Records of NE Ohio/Stone Tavern
The Exchange
The Vinyl Underground
LAKEWOOD
My Mind’s Eye
The Exchange
LIMA
Groamy’s
MANSFIELD
Old Soul Vintage Attire & Records
MAPLE HEIGHTS
CD/Game Exchange
MEDINA
The Exchange
NORTH OLMSTED
The Exchange
OLMSTED FALLS
The Music Box
PARMA HEIGHTS
The Exchange
SANDUSKY
The Exchange
SOLON
The Exchange
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS
Crazy Dee’s Muzic Palace
WILLOUGHBY
The Exchange
WOOSTER
Lucky Records
YOUNGSTOWN
Indie Wax Records
For more information on Record Store Day, click here.
Here’s a link to new releases on Record Store Day.