Tiger Woods is the new betting favorite to win The Masters

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of the United States lines up a putt on the 15th green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Georgia – Tiger Woods is the new betting favorite to win the Masters.

That’s according to the oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

It listed Woods at 12/1 to start the week.

Those odds have been trimmed to 6/1 after Woods fired a second-round 68 to move within a shot of the lead.

First-round co-leader Brooks Koepka now finds himself tied with Adam Scott, Francisco Molinari, Jason Day and Louis Oosthuizen at 7-under, one shot better than a group that includes Tiger Woods. Oosthuizen had the best second round among the leaders, a 6-under 66 that followed Thursday’s 71. Molinari and Day each shot 67s, while Koepka signed off on a 71.

Woods has gone 14 years since he last won the green jacket, and 11 years since his last major.

Schauffele surged up the leaderboard with a 65.

