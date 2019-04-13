Mars Wrigley offering ‘World’s Sweetest Internship’ this summer

CHICAGO, Ill. — Mars Wrigley Confectionery is currently accepting applications for the “World’s Sweetest Internship.”

You may know the company for their delicious candy, which includes brands like Snickers, Skittles, and M&M’S.

According to the job description, duties will include working behind the scenes with the marketing and communications teams, sampling all kinds of sweet treats and even getting the chance to create your own gum.

The paid internship will take place in Chicago and last 8 to 12 weeks. It also comes with a signing bonus of one year’s worth of candy.

To apply, CLICK HERE.