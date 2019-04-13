Temperatures dropping overnight and storms rolling in Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Temperatures are dropping down to the low-40s Saturday night. Clouds thicken up and showers will develop after 3 a.m.

Here's a look at your overnight Fox 8 Hourly Forecast:

Our first round of rain moves in from west to east 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday. Heavy rain and thunder cannot be ruled out with this batch.

Expect round #2 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. This round could pack a punch with strong to severe storms possible. Stay tuned. Damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Be prepared and stay alert!

A HUGE temperature spread by 30° tomorrow. Temperatures will range from the mid 40s to mid 50s in our northwestern counties and along the lakeshore to mid 60s to mid 70s inland and southeast. Check out the map below:

It’s a crazy, up-and-down pattern that the next 8 days. Those rainy systems may collectively erase the nearly 1″ rainfall deficit for April thus far.

Here is your latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

